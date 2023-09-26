Importance of Vishnupurana

September 26, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

Puranas are created in a question-and-answer format. The questions will be simple, but the explanations will be in detail. Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that though puranas are ancient, they contain helpful information and valuable guidance essential for modern day-to-day life (Pura api navam puranam).

Sri Parasara Maharshi, the grandson of sage Vasishta, had written Vishnupurana, which contains about 6,000 slokas. The sage clarifies all the doubts raised by Maithreya.

Among the various stotras, the Stotra Ratnam of Sri Alavandar, the Dwayamanthra of the three rahasya mantras, Manusastra of all the dharma sastras, Purusha Suktha in the Vedas, Srimath Bhagavad Gita in the Mahabharatha and Vishnupurana among all puranas are considered to be great.

It is said that those who get an opportunity to listen to Vishnupurana will have no rebirth. Hearing Vishnupurana is more sacred than visiting holy places such as Kasi or Pushkar. It helps a person get closer to God. Sri Bhagavad Gita Chapter 10 sloka 9 (Mathchitta: math gatha pranaa:) says, “With their minds focused on me, with their pranas centred in me, they live in contentment and bliss at all times”.

Sri Alavandar sincerely thanks Parasara Maharshi for revealing the core concepts (Tatveya: chit, achit, Eswara swabhava:). Sri Adi Sankara says that a person who reads Vishnupurana will come to realise the tattva viveka jnanam. Sri Vedantha Desika says that Vishnupurana explains lucidly the trivial details and is a raksha for the people.