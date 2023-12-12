Importance of Vedas

December 12, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

Vedas prescribe the ways and means to gain comforts and material benefits. They also guide the path of attaining salvation. Vedas are considered more than thousands of parents for jivas. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Arjuna got confused and raised a question to Lord Krishna: “If we don’t follow the Vedas, would it not lead to incurring sins as Vedas teach both for material comforts and moksha, which are like opposites”. The Lord replied that Vedas contained information meant to all enticed with the three gunas (sattva, rajas and thamas). Vedas have such persons in mind while prescribing desire-oriented rituals (Kamyakarma).

But one must obtain abundant sattva guna to attain moksha. Be free from all the characteristics of worldly life. A reservoir full of water is meant for many purposes, including for drinking and irrigation. What use does a thirsty person have out of it except fetching enough water to quench his thirst? Similarly, a person who aspires for release can take only to that extent of the Vedas and not anything else. Various medicines are available for different patients, but a doctor prescribes only a particular drug to a patient suited to his ailments.

Obtaining what we yearned for is called “Yogam”. Preserving what we have got is called “Kshemam”. Never care to acquire things and to protect what has been acquired but be established in the self. “Niryoga Kshema Aatmavan” — chapter 2 sloka 45.