Importance of Upanishads

The Vedas have portions which are referred to as Karma Kaanda. They tell us how to perform yagas, and what mantras are to be recited during these yagas. Each of these yagas is for a specific purpose. If one wants to reach svarga loka, one has to perform Jyotishthoma Yaga. If one desires wealth, one must perform Vaayavya Yaga. The Upanishads represent the Brahma Kaanda. When we say Vedanta, it indicates the Upanishads, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. ‘Anta’ means end. The Upanishads come towards the end of the Vedas and are therefore called Vedanta.

Sage Vyasa wrote the Brahma Sutra, elaborating on the doctrines of the Upanishads. Brahma Sutra has commentaries by different schools of philosophy. Ramanujacharya’s commentary is called Sri Bhashyam. For a prapanna, it is the Brahma Kaanda which is important. He seeks to be in Sri Vaikuntha, and is not interested in the material gains for which yagas are prescribed. He is not interested in svarga, where one’s stay is temporary. So he will not do Jyotishthoma Yaga. He does not run after money, and so he will not perform Vaayavya Yaga. It is not that wealth per se is shunned. He earns what is needed to run his life smoothly. Whatever he gets, he sees as given to him by God. He is not greedy, and will not resort to illegal means to acquire wealth.

If the Karma Kaanda section is not that important to a prapanna, why do we praise the entire Vedas, including this portion? Although many devatas are praised in the mantras for the yagas, ultimately, whatever is offered goes to the Supreme One. Krishna makes this clear in the Gita. Whether it is the Karma Kaanda or the Brahma Kaanda, the Vedas are not easy to understand. To understand the Vedas, we need to study the Itihasas and Puranas.