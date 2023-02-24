Importance of true devotion

February 24, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

Bhakthi or devotion is an abstract one. It can be experienced but cannot be fully explained. Mostly many of us pray God keeping in mind some desires or the other that we want to have fulfilled. Can that be called devotion? True devotion lies in worshipping without placing any demand before Him. Like a mother feeding her child without the child asking, He who is more than a mother will give what is needed to us. ‘ Paal Ninaindhu ootum Thayinum saalapperidhu’. If He does not give what we yearned for, we have to then understand that it is not needed to us. If we realise this we will be out of troubles.

Sri Andal says ‘ Thoomalar Thoovi thozhudhu’ — worship Him sincerely by offering flowers without any desires. Saint Arunagirinadhar says that our life is designed by our good and bad deeds ( iru vinai payan). Great saint poet Thiruvalluvar says that the God of Time, as a carpenter lacerates us every day with the hacksaw having day and night as edges and hence we should not waste our time on other matters. Swami Haridas Giri, a legend known for devotional songs, says that if you recline and sing, God will come and hear sitting by your side. If you chant by sitting He will come and hear standing near you. If you stand and chant He will come down dancing to hear it and if you dance and sing He will come and dwell in your heart, Sri Nagai Mukundan said in a discourse.

What all the four Vedas said and practised in the four yugas — pure devotion will yield the four principal objects (Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha) of human existence.