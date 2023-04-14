Importance of Tamil New Year

April 14, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST

The Tamil New Year traditionally falls on the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai. One can find references in early Tamil literature to the month of Chittirai, heralding the new year, wherein the sun travels each year from Mesha rasi (chittirai), beginning mid-April and progressing through the eleven succeeding zodiac signs. To this day, Tamils and many other communities follow this calendar and celebrate the first day of Chittirai as the New Year. Just as how the sun finishes his residency in the twelve zodiac houses and returns to first sign, Mesha, so too do humans finish a year of navigating life and look forward to fresh beginnings, and auspicious events, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Why is the month of Chittirai celebrated across ages and cultures? Why is the season, Vasantha as it is known, so endearing? What causes the mood of upliftment, positivity and hope for a better future? In the Ramayana, Valmiki says, “ Chaitra: shreeman ayam maasa:, punya: pushpitha kaanana:” The sage likens Chittirai to Lord Narayana. Just as how Narayana is the Primordial One, so too is Chittirai aadhi among months. Perumal is always kind to His devotees and is always pleased to shower His blessings upon them; similarly, Chittirai showers people with soft, beautiful flowers. Valmiki further says that the trees are crowned with the glory of full blooming flowers, reminding one of the crown on Narayana’s head.

Chittirai is also a reminder to us to embark on fresh endeavours with full energy, reposing full faith in Narayana. It is said well begun is half done. While hard work always pays, it is important to think of God and follow our scriptural guidelines in daily life, the most important of which is prayer. Chittirai is the month when Rama was born, when He was crowned. It is also the month when Madurai’s Kallazhagar Temple utsav attracts lakhs of devotees. While external factors such as wearing of new clothes are a marketing push, the primary duty of all is to seek the blessings of family elders, their spiritual gurus and visit their family deities in order to have a successful year.