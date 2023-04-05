Importance of surrender

April 05, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST

The scriptures make a distinction between charity and expropriation. Charity refers to the owner of an object giving up his right to another person. Expropriation denotes celebrating the right of another person over an object with or without our knowledge. The jiva or soul is the sole property of the Supreme Being. Elders admonish us that the thought of ‘I” and “me” should never creep into our minds. If a glass of madhu (wine) is mixed into a golden pot full of pure water, it becomes contaminated. Similarly, our soul will become tainted if we develop ahankara (the concept of I).

The Mahabharata in the Udyoga Parva (Chapter 41, Sloka 37) says that a person who thinks independently by himself, forgetting he is a subject of God, is deemed to have stolen the soul. What other sin would he have committed?

The Manusmruti (Chapter 6, Verse 92) says that the Supreme Being, who rules the world from the Suryamandala, resides in the heart of every person. Whatever good deeds we undertake should be performed with the resolve that they are done for the sake of pleasing God. People who don’t act against the wishes of the Supreme Being need not be searching by visiting holy places nor even taking a holy dip in the river Ganges.

The best and easiest way of restoring our soul back to God is by surrender with the help of an Acharya. Swami Vedantha Desika, in his work Devanayaka Panchasath, makes a fervent plea on our behalf to Lord Devanatha of Thiruvahindrapuram, to not refuse but take our soul back, Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar Swamy said in a discourse.

“Mam ekam saranam vraja (surrender unto Me),” Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita.