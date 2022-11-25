Importance of religious functions

November 25, 2022 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST

In our day-to-day life, we perform various functions based on our religion and practice. Right from when a child is being born, named as Jathakarma, we undertake the naming ceremony, birth anniversary, marriage and so on. Certain other functions like new house warming are also done. All these are done with the help of priests and learned vedic pandits. Proper chanting of the prescribed mantras is sure to yield good benefits. Punyaha vachanam, called as purification process, is performed as a prelude in all the functions to purify the persons doing, the place of performance and the materials that are being used. In its last stanza, it is yearned, ‘Let Lord Indra, the chief of celestials, with his wife Suneethi; Soma, in-charge of herbal medicines, with Swasthi; Varuna, the rain god, with Sameechi; Yama, the king of righteousness, with Pramrunabhi; Jatavedas with his wife Urjayanthi, come and shower their blessings. From this it is learnt that wherever possible, we should go as couple to extend our wishes.

For the new house warming ceremony, the celestial in-charge is Vasthu devatha. A reference can be seen in Krishnayajurveda canto 3, chapter 4, para 10 for the mantras. It contains three stanzas. Through the first, a prayer is made to Vasthu Purusha to drive away all the evils that would have been so far in this house. With the second it is requested to shower more wealth and prosperity. The third one is very important. Through this a fervent appeal is made that more and more learned and noble men should visit this house and enrich the family with knowledge. Navalpakkam Dr. Kannan Thathachariar said it is better to perform all the functions knowing well their meaning and importance as far as possible.