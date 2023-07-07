Importance of guru bhakti

July 07, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

Many pay obeisance to their gurus and teachers on a particular day every year. However, unless one absorbs and follows their teachings, everyday, as a way of life, such cursory respect will go in vain. As Adi Sankara Vyasaya says in Guru Kadaksham, “What is the use of having health, good looks, wealth as high as Mount Meru if the feet of the guru is not in one’s heart?” Without guru bhakti, everything becomes worthless, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

Adi Sankara himself lived to show the efficacy of a guru in one’s life. He came with a limited life span: the purpose was to lead a meaningful life and set an example for all humanity. As a youth, despite being well-versed, he set out in search of Guru Govinda, whom he met on the banks of river Narmada, for formal initiation.

Govinda agreed to initiate him formally, at the conclusion of which he proceeded to Kasi. It was here that he faced the biggest challenge. An aged ascetic engaged Adi Sankara in a debate on Dharma Sutra Bhashyam. Adi Sankara’s exposition was countered at every turn by the ascetic and as the debate went on for days, Adi Sankara felt he was no match for the ascetic. “Who are you?” he asked and sage Vyasa revealed himself. When Adi Sankara apologised for his presumption in engaging him, Vyasa blessed him and directed him to spread the philosophy of Advaita in this world. Vyasa is the ultimate guru, as is evident from the starting line of Vishnu Sahasranamam: “Vyasaya Vishnu Roopaya Vyasa Roopaya Vishnave”.