Tamil literature speaks of the impermanence of life in beautiful verses, said Malayaman in a discourse. To think worldly possessions will last is nothing but foolishness, and this is highlighted by Thiruvalluvar. Early in the morning, we notice dewdrops on blades of grass. But as the day advances and gets hotter, the dewdrops evaporate. Our body is like the dewdrop. It will perish one day, says Naaladiyaar.

If you shoot an arrow from a bow, the arrow goes flying, and with it its shadow goes away too. Just as the arrow goes away without leaving a trace behind, so will the pleasures we enjoy in our youth vanish, says Nattrinai. A person may possess a strong, healthy body. He may have an imposing appearance. That does not mean his youthful joys will last forever, says Kalithogai. There is no soul that is permanently attached to the body, says Nalvazhi. Kuntalakesi also speaks of the temporary nature of life, and wonders why we do not ponder over the nature of life. It points out that when a child is conceived, it spends time in the mother’s womb. Thus, are ten months of its life lost. Then it spends some years in childhood. Then the person experiences the pleasures of adulthood. Then old age comes upon him. Thus, every day, we move a step closer to the grave.

Why do we not shed tears over all this, asks Kuntalakesi. We marvel at imposing buildings. But in course of time, they may become dilapidated, says Narunthokai. Does this not mirror our lives on this earth? Kumaraguruparar says youth is akin to bubbles of water, which disappear after some time. Wealth is like the ocean waves, which recede after touching shore. This body is like letters written on water. Why do we not learn from these examples in nature, and turn our thoughts to God, he asks.