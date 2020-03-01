Imparting knowledge

Thirumoolar says in the introductory portion of his Thirumandiram, that of Lord Siva’s eight students, Sanaka, Sanatana, Sanandana and Sanatkumara were teachers to the rest of the world. They had realisation about God and wanted the world to benefit from their knowledge, said R. Narayanan, in a discourse. Thirumoolar says that Siva, the One without births and deaths, does not show His limitless greatness easily to anyone. But He revealed it to these four sages and to Sivayoga muni, Vyagrapada, Patanjali, and Thirumoolar. Sanaka, Sanatana, Sanandana and Sanatkumara would never part from Lord Siva even for a second.

So, the Lord said that even when the whole world was destroyed in the great deluge, these four sages would be able to continue worshipping Him. Thirumoolar says that with thoughts of Siva always in his mind, he will tell the world about the Saiva Agamas. This does not mean that Thirumoolar was offering a translation of the Agama texts from Sanskrit to Tamil. Through Lord Siva’s grace, he obtained knowledge of the Agamas, and so, his sayings were original and not reproductions. Thirumoolar says that after he visited Chidambaram and saw the dance of Nataraja, he had no desire to live. And yet he lived for one crore yugas! Here ‘one crore’ should not be interpreted literally. It should be taken to mean many years. Sekkizhar, in his Peria Puranam, says that Thirumoolar lived for 3000 years, although this number is not mentioned by Thirumoolar himself anywhere in his work. As in the case of all saints, the Lord’s purpose in sending them into this world, is to get across spiritual messages to the people, and this was true of Thirumoolar too. In a verse, Tirumoolar says God sent Him to this earth, so that he (Thirumoolar) could speak in Tamil about His greatness.