Immersed in bhakti bhava

02 February 2022 22:05 IST

Among the Saivite saints, Cheraman Peruman Nayanar stands out as a devotee of Siva and also as a friend of Sundarar. Though born in the line of Chera kings, owing to his past samskara, he is able to view the enjoyments of the world as fleeting and hence is not enamoured of kingship. He gives up his life in the palace to serve the Lord at the sacred temple at Tiruvanchaikalam. Yet, it is God’s will that he should take up the mantle of ruling the country. He accepts it and rules with the sole aim of serving the people while remaining in devoted service to Siva, pointed out Sri Mu Murthy in a discourse.

His devotional life is enriched with his interactions with God who graces him. In one instance, the Lord instructs a devotee and poet in Madurai by name Bana Pathirar to hand over a song He has composed to Cheraman Peruman and obtain some wealth. On realising that the Lord Himself had sent him this divine hymn, he is overwhelmed with ineffable ecstasy. What greater fortune could there be, he cries out in gratitude. He offers all the wealth to Bana Pathirar who takes only what is necessary and thanks him and goes back to Madurai to worship Siva.

Through another anecdote Siva brings about the friendship between him and Sundarar, both unique in their devotion. The Lord used to acknowledge Cheraman Peruman’s daily worship with His cosmic dance so that the devotee would hear the tinkling music of His anklets. But when once the king did not hear the divine sound of the anklets, he decided to kill himself. Then the Lord explains that the delay was due to His being engrossed in listening to another devotee Sundarar who had come to Thillai to sing pathigams in His praise. Thus the two devotees become friends.

Advertising

Advertising