Immeasurable kindness

03 July 2020 21:24 IST

Thirumoolar makes us see the impermanence of life, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. None of the relatives we hold dear will accompany us when we die. A man works all his life to keep his family comfortable. But when he dies, he goes alone. Only his penance and his jnana will go with him, says Thirumoolar.

Avvaiyar expresses a similar idea. She lists all the things that are valuable in this world. One must be blessed to be born as a human being. One must be even more blessed to be born with all faculties. If in addition to this, one has education and jnana, then one is very fortunate. But of even greater merit is to be generous and to do penance, for without a charitable disposition and penance, one cannot attain moksha. In another verse, Thirumoolar says penance done without realising the greatness of Lord Siva will not give the desired results.

Lord Siva’s kindness towards His devotees cannot be measured. That is why Thirumoolar says He is ‘thaayinum nallan’ — He is more affectionate and merciful than a mother. Manickavachagar in his Tiruvachagam also speaks of Lord Siva as the One who is kinder than a mother who gladly breastfeeds her child. Thirumoolar talks of sages who attained jnana directly through the grace of Lord Siva. They taught the world what they had learnt at the feet of Siva. Thirumoolar says only one whose heart is pure will benefit from the wise words of saints. Whatever is taught to them will be retained by them. It will be understood by them. They will have clarity of thought and will eventually attain the feet of Lord Siva. Devotees may worship Him in different ways, and He confers his blessings on all of them. The swan separates water from milk. Likewise, Lord Nataraja removes our evil qualities.

