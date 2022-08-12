Immeasurable greatness

ADVERTISEMENT

Abirami Bhattar’s life shows us clearly that if we place our trust in Goddess Parvathi, She will never let us down. She saved Bhattar from the wrath of the king and made the world aware of his greatness. Bhattar’s Abirami Andadi is in praise of the Goddess. She is easy to approach if you have bhakti, said M.A. Manickavelu, in a discourse. No wonder even Lord Siva meditates on Her. Kumaraguruparar in his Meenaksi Pillai Tamizh, says that Lord Siva holds in His heart a portrait of the Goddess, for Him to meditate on. Without Ambal, even Siva cannot perform His duties. Bhattar describes Her as Yamalai. This is the Tamil version of the name Shyamala. This name indicates Her dark green hue. Her words are as pleasing as the words of a parrot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In verse sixteen of his Abirami Andadi, Bhattar calls out to Ambal as “Kiliye.” Kili in Tamil is parrot. He further says that She glows in the hearts of all Her devotees. The Sun, Moon and Agni get their brightness from Her. She pervades the entire Universe, as the Panchabhutas, namely earth, water, fire, air and sky. If one were to contemplate Her greatness, one soon realises that it is limitless and immeasurable. And yet, She has decided that Bhattar must be able to realise Her. It is amazing that She, who is the embodiment of jnana, should have so decided, exclaims Bhattar. Given the magnitude of Her concern for Her devotees, it comes as no surprise that they seek opportunities to serve Her.

A story is told about Haradatta Sivachariyar of Kanjanur, to show his bhakti towards Siva. He once saw a man being punished for neglecting his temple duties. He shed tears, wishing that he himself had been punished instead, for this would have guaranteed moksha to him. Such single-minded devotion is seen in bhaktas of the Goddess too.