Id: the test of faith

June 29, 2023 02:35 am | Updated June 28, 2023 06:35 pm IST

Id Ul Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is the second and the bigger of the two major festivals to commemorate and honour the strong sense of faith and obedience Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim), his wife Hagar and son Ismail had for God. Islam teaches that our life on earth is a mere test of our faith in God that will be judged after death on the Day of Judgment, said Syed Meeran in a lecture.

Prophet Abraham faced many trials in his life, the biggest of which was facing Allah’s command to sacrifice his beloved son. He repeatedly had nightmares that he was sacrificing his son, Ismail, before the actual sacrifice. According to the holy Koran, he knew that this nightmare was a command from Allah, and he told his son, “Oh son, I keep dreaming that I am slaughtering you”. To this, Ismail said, “Father, do as commanded”.

When Abraham was finally ready to sacrifice Ismail, God acknowledged the sign of obedience and honoured both Ismail and Abraham by letting Archangel Gabriel to offer a ram in place of Ismail. Muslims worldwide mirror the actions of Prophet Ibrahim. They slaughter a livestock and distribute the meat three-fold. One third goes to the needy; another third of the meat is distributed to family, friends and neighbours; last third is used at home. It’s important to note, the animal sacrifice is not an offering to God. It is a symbol of demonstrating piety: “It is neither their flesh nor their blood that reaches God, but what does reach Him is your God-consciousness.”

