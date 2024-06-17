Id: a test of faith

Id-ul-Adha known as Bakri Id, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami is a Muslim festival which commemorates the spirit of sacrifice, said Professor Kumool Abbi. Id falls on the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and the tenth day of Dhu-al Hijjah and on the last day of Haj.

The festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim of his son Ismail to Allah. As the legend goes, The Almighty appeared in the dream of Ibrahim commanding him to pass the test of faith by sacrificing his son. Satan attempted to thwart him but Ismail threw stones and ousted him away. As Ibrahim was about to accomplish the sacrifice, Allah revealed himself and gave him a lamb to sacrifice instead.

This festival constitutes a number of rituals and devotional practices and all these relate to accepting the will of God with forbearance, the spirit of sacrifice and compassion to all. The practice of Udhiyah takes place where Muslims across the world sacrifice some kind of livestock. The meat from the animal sacrificed is partaken into three parts, one for family, one for relatives and friends and one for the needy across the world. Above all, this Id re-emphasises the solidarity of the community. Muslims across the world observe this festival, which highlights the necessity and virtues of compassion. It underscores the importance of sharing, kindness, benevolence, devotion and humanism towards all. It is also a lesson to all to remember that unwavering faith will receive due reward: God will come to the aid of those who adhere to teachings, regardless of temptations.