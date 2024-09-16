Id, a day of rejoicing

Id-e Milad, Milad–un–Nabi, Mawlid which falls on September 16 is a very special occasion for Muslims and commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad who is regarded as the last Prophet sent by Allah. This day usually falls in the third month of the Islamic calendar Rabi’ al-awwal on the 12th day. In the beginning it was a day of mourning in memory of the Prophet. However, it is believed that by the 13th century a transition took place in observing the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal from mourning to celebrations. It was the Fatimid Caliphate in Egypt who formally declared Id–ul–Milad a day of commemoration of the Prophet and this day has evolved since then across the Islamic world.

This day is celebrated by both the Shias and the Sunnis across the world. It is a day for cleaning and decorating homes, wearing new clothes, exchanging greetings and holding feasts. The day marks participation in large processions, special congregations at mosques, seeking forgiveness and self-reflection, educating people about the teachings and lessons from Prophet Mohammad’s life. The Shias focus on performing acts of charity and service, distributing food, clothes and offering other monetary help to the poor and participating in candlelight processions. The Sunnis focus on the recitation of nasheeds, and chanting devotional songs, decoration of mosques with lights, holding banners and flags. Thus this day becomes a day of rejoicing and celebration for Muslims across the world, said Prof. Kumool Abbi.

