Hurdles we must cross

April 01, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

In life, we must surmount hurdles to reach a goal. And we must aspire for lofty things in life, and not be swayed by the attractions of wealth, popularity or fame. But while we may have laudable ideals, it is not easy to keep to the right path. We invariably come across hurdles, said Malayaman in a discourse. The trick to get ahead is to first identify the hurdles and then take steps to cross them.

Saint Vallalar said a rock may be a stepping stone that leads to a higher level. But it could also be an obstacle, so that instead of climbing higher, we actually end up getting stuck where we are. Or worse, we could fall down further. Thiruvalluvar says that if a man does good every day, then those acts of goodness and charity become stones that block future births. Vallalar identified the stones that block our path. He wanted to seek the feet of God, and said that one had to watch out for dangers. He prayed for the company of those who were single-minded in their desire to worship at God’s feet. This was what people had to do — keep the company of virtuous people.

But there were also things we should not do, said Vallalar. He said that a person should avoid the company of those who spoke sweet words to him, but who spoke ill of him behind his back. So, the company of good people will be a stepping stone in life, while the company of vile people will be a hurdle in life. The practice of speaking behind a person’s back is a quality to be despised. Thiruvalluvar says that instead of resorting to such behaviour, it would be better if a person died. Then he might get the eternal joy spoken of in didactic literature. Thiruvalluvar says those words which do not hurt anyone or cause harm to anyone are what constitute truth.