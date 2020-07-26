Hurdles to salvation

Ignorance of the basic dichotomy between body and the atma is the greatest hurdle for the jivatma. He easily identifies with the body and until he is made to believe that his true identity is the atma and not the body, he continues in this pitiable state of samsara. The next difficulty is to contest against the strong team of the five jnanendriyas and the five karmendriyas along with the mind. The natural tendency of indriyas is to chase wrong objects. Under their influence the mind remains disturbed and restless. It is filled with desires that prompt the jivatma to act for their fulfilment. Along with all this is the stumbling block in the form of the sense of ahamkara and mamakara that attaches itself easily to the self in each being.
In such a helpless situation, when there seems to be no question of his reaching anywhere near salvation, acharyas, preceptors and the azhwars have stepped in to render invaluable help to the jivatmas, pointed out Sri Asuri Madhavachariar in a discourse.
By virtue of their intuitive perception of the sastras, they establish the truth of the Supreme Lord as the sole master of the entire creation and of all beings in it right from Brahma to the smallest ant. They show that the evils of samsara can be overcome by placing faith and respect for the dharma taught in the sastras. This alone can help man to attain perfection in life. It confers peace of mind and helps to strive for the supreme state of salvation. Assimilation of their teachings is sure to bring a change in the jivatma’s review of his position in the world. Krishna has declared that one who has no respect for the sastras and follows his own rules to lead life, is neither happy in this life nor is he destined to any better fate in his next birth.
