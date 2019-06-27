Hurdles to Moksha

Jivatmas are bound by their countless sins that constitute a veritable ocean. How is one to remove these sins that are tough hurdles which prevent one from attaining moksha? Sastras reiterate that the answer is in accepting the path of prapatti or saranagati, pointed out Velukkudi Sri Krishnan in a discourse. The power and greatness of surrender has been illustrated in the Ramayana and in the Bhagavad Gita when the Lord Himself incarnates as Rama and Krishna and propounds this path for the struggling jivatmas. Rama’s promise of unconditional protection to those who seek Him, and Krishna’s total assurance to rid those jivatmas who take refuge in Him of all sins stand as a beacon light of undying hope for humanity.

Ramanuja’s Gadya Traya is a prayer that reflects his subtle grasp of the truth in the Vedas regarding surrender as the only and sure path to moksha. Ramanuja does atma bhara samarpana, that is seeks surrender at the feet of Thayar and Namperumal in Srirangam. He teaches every jivatma the spirit in which one has to surrender to the Lord by renouncing one’s ego. By honest self-assessment alone can one realise that there is no way by which the sinful acts that continue to haunt one since time immemorial can be absolved. The only hope is in the form of the compassionate Lord who promises to rid him of sins and lead him out. This is the greatest fortune for him, to entrust himself to the Highest and Supreme Lord, who holds the sole authority to grant moksha. All other means of help in this world cannot equal that of the Lord. He alone has the full power and willingness to remove all obstacles, tangible and subtle, seen and unseen, in the way to salvation. When He is the guide, there is no cause for anxiety or worry.