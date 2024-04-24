April 24, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST

The word vritrahan, used in the eleventh mantra of Apratiratha Sukta, is usually taken to mean Indra, who defeated Vritrasura. But Vritrasura was defeated with Vishnu’s blessings and he later resided in Indra as hunger. Hunger is not just a reference to the pangs of hunger we feel, but it is the state of being distant from Lord Narayana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Anything that keeps us from Him is an affliction. Vritrasura is symbolic of all that keeps us from the Lord, including our diffidence in approaching an Acharya. All this is destroyed by Lord Narayana. Hence Vritrahan is a reference to Vishnu who destroys everything that prevents us from seeking Him. This can be inferred through the pasurams of the Azhvars. A Thiruvaimozhi pasuram says that we should worship Rama, who cut the 10 heads of Ravana. While explaining this pasuram, Thirukkurugaippiran Pillan does not mention Rama or Ravana. That is because Ravana is symbolic of all that distances us from the Lord. Ravana’s 10 heads are our indriyas. Our manas is like Ravana. Rama shoots the arrow of viveka, which destroys hurdles in our path and enables us to reach Him.

It is because of such profound explanations given by Pillan, that Manavala Mamunigal refers to his commentary as one that gives us joy. An Acharya known as Sakshat swami, gave references from Isvara Samhita and other texts, to show how Pillan must have arrived at his explanation.

