How the gunas work

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna explains how the quality of sattva leads to a desire for knowledge and happiness and how the quality of rajas leads to attachment to wife, children, relatives and material possessions. He says that both sattva and rajas result in bondage to samsara. The Lord then elaborates on how the quality of tamas operates, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. Tamoguna comes from delusional knowledge (viparIta jnAna). Tamas results in pramAda — negligence and inattentiveness. It results in Alasya — laziness. It leads to excessive sleep. There are different states of sleep. When only the external organs cease to function, the state of sleep is called svapna, or the dream state. When the mind also stops to function, it is called sushupti. In this stage there will be no dreams. So dreamless sleep is sushupti. In this state, the jivatma is free from all identities, and from all defects. His attributive consciousness or dharmabhutajnana is dormant. But when one has dreams, they can be sinful dreams too, and such dreams also act as causes of sins.

We should sleep moderately. Tamo guna will make a person sleep most of the time. Thus, each of the gunas ensures bondage in one way or another. Sattva guna makes us seek happiness. Even the pursuit of knowledge is because gaining knowledge gives happiness. Rajas motivates a person to action. Action becomes an obsession with the person who has the quality of rajas. Tamas blinds us to true knowledge, and so the person with this quality indulges in sinful acts.

Whether it is the seeking of knowledge and happiness, or the desire for action, or false knowledge which makes a person do wrong things, the result is the same. They remain attached to life and do not attain liberation, says Krishna.