How Appar aced tests

May 13, 2023 05:09 am | Updated May 12, 2023 06:39 pm IST

Devotion takes myriad branches and quite often is a complex phenomenon. One may get quite attached to a particular person or issue without a thought for consequences. Sometimes one is led astray by friends, as was the case with Tirunavukkarasar. One of the 63 Saiva Nayanmars and second among the famous Four, he gave us all the mantra, en kadan pani seidhu kidappadhey, meaning, ‘Service is my duty’. Throughout his long life he dedicated himself to serving Siva, composing thousands of songs (Thevaram); a firm believer in inner and outer cleanliness, he focused on environmental issues around temples, going so far as to carry cleaning implements wherever he went. However, the best takeaway from his life is the test of faith that he underwent, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Born in the early years of the 7th Century in Cuddalore district in a staunch Saivite family, his parents, who had named him as Marulneekiyar, passed away when he was still very young and his sister Tilakavathy raised him. Marulneekiyar is drawn towards another faith due to the influence of his friends. Soon he assumes a high order among them who call him as Dharmasena. Perplexed by the change in him, his sister Tilakavathy prays earnestly to Siva. The Lord embarks on a small Tiruvilayadal (Siva’s sport). Dharmasena finds himself suffering from unbearable stomach pain and when neither the medicines nor the prayers of his friends work, he turns to his sister for help. Following her advice, he visits the Siva temple near Panruti. Hymns pour out of him spontaneously and he is cured miraculously; an oracle announces that henceforth he would be known as Tirunavukkarasar.

However, the saint’s trials are far from over. A few former friends proffer complaints against him to the ruler Mahendra Varma Pallava, who sanctions punishment, one after another. The saint emerges unscathed from them all. The events have a far-reaching effect on the ruler, who converts to Saivism. Embarking on visits to temples and composing hymns, Tirunavukkarasar visits the child saint Tirugnanasambandhar, who calls out to him as Appar, a name that lives to this day. Appar merged one with Siva in the Tamil month of Chittirai, under the sadhayam star at the Saranyapureeswarar temple in Tirupugalar. The highlight of the ten-day guru puja includes enactment of his life history and ends with the early morning tableau of him merging with Siva.