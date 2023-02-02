Honouring the Acharyas

February 02, 2023 05:44 am | Updated 05:44 am IST

Kooratazhvan, in his Sundarabahu Stava, which is in praise of Lord Sundararaja of Thirumaliruncholai, speaks of the sacredness of river Nupura Ganga. Nupura means anklet. When Lord Narayana took the Trivikrama avatara, Brahma washed His feet, and the water became sanctified by contact with His feet. This water flows in Thirumaliruncholai, and hence the name Nupura Ganga, explained P.B. Rajahamsam, in a discourse. It is known as Silambaaru in Tamil (silambu - anklet). The wishes of those who bathe in Nupura Ganga are fulfilled, says Kooratazhvan. It is said that if one stays in Thirumaliruncholai for 24 days and bathes in the Nupura Ganga, and eats nothing but the temple prasada, then one will be blessed with children.

Periyazhvar, his daughter Andal and Thirumangai Azhvar have sung pasurams describing Silambaru and the beauty of the temple’s lush surroundings. Andal says that as Silambaru flows with force, it brings with it sandal trees, and reaches the place where the Lord of Thirumaliruncholai resides. Thirumaalayandan, one of the Acharyas of Ramanujacharya, reached the lotus feet of the Lord in the Tamil month of Aippasi, on sukla paksha dvadasi. In remembrance of this, the Lord of Thirumaliruncholai goes to the place where the Silambaru flows in, and has an abhisheka there. This thotti thirumanjanam is in honour of Thirumaalaiyandaan. Similarly, in Kancheepuram, on sukla paksha chaturdasi, in the month of Karthika, the day on which Thirukachchi Nambi attained the feet of the Lord, Lord Varadaraja goes to the mandapa where He had conversations with Thirukachchi Nambi, and has an abhisheka there. Likewise, in Srirangam, on New Moon day, in the month of Masi, Ranganatha has a special abhisheka in honour of Nampillai, who left this earth on that day.