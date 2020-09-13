Honouring sages

Garuda’s mother Vinata has been enslaved by Kadru, the latter having resorted to deception, to make Vinata her slave. Kadru stipulates that the only way for Vinata to be liberated is for Garuda to get the pot of nectar which Indra keeps in his kingdom. The nectar is safeguarded carefully by Indra. But Garuda deals with all the barriers easily, and also defeats every celestial who stands in his way. Lord Mahavishnu then tells Garuda that He will grant him a boon. But Garuda says, “Instead, I will give You a boon!” Vishnu takes up Garuda’s offer and says, “I want you to be my vahana.” Garuda then asks the Lord if he (Garuda) can have his boon from the Lord now. He says he wants to be above the Lord always. This was a strange request, for he had just agreed to be the Lord’s vahana. How can a vehicle be above the passenger? The Lord finds a way out of this impossible situation, elaborated V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. He says in addition to being His vahana, Garuda will also be on His flag, and thus will be above Him.

In the meanwhile, Indra, alarmed at Garuda’s progress, flings the vajra at him. But the vajra does not harm Garuda, and the celestials are amazed, for the vajra is fashioned with the bone of Dadichi, a great sage. When Garuda hears this, he sheds a feather, in honour of the sage. Those who see the feather remark on its beauty. Garuda is known as Suparna (one with a lovely feather). The Vedas refer to Garuda as Suparna. Garuda’s act of shedding a feather was to honour Dadichi, a great tapasvi. He did not want it to be said that a weapon made with his bone had lost its power. Garuda’s feather appeared beautiful, because his dropping the feather was an act of respect towards a sage. It is imperative that sages be honoured.