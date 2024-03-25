Holi, celebration of good over evil

March 25, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST

The festival of Holi is significant as it heralds the onset of spring and the end of a bleak winter. Celebrated on the last full moon day of the Hindu Luni solar calendar, the date varies with the lunar cycle. The night before Holi bonfires are lit in a ceremony known as Holika Dahan, also called choti Holi. People congregate near the fire and sing and dance as symbolically it signifies the victory of good over evil, said Prof. Kumool Abbi in a lecture.

The pure ritual of Holika Dahan subsumes all negativity and rancour and heralds joy, purity and gaiety. The ritual is traced back to King Hiranyakaship, father of Prahalad. He was a demonic and egotistical asura who secured boons bestowing special powers to prevent him from being killed. His son remained a steadfast devotee of Vishnu, thereby angering his father, who persecuted him endlessly. Cruelly, Prahalad’s aunt Holika tricked him into sitting in a fire with her. While the fire destroyed her, Vishnu, the upholder of dharma, saved Prahalad. Vishnu took the form of Nrisimha and annihilated Hiranyakaship. Thus the ritual bonfire signifies the triumph of good over evil.

The next day, Holi, known as Dhuli, is celebrated with delight and lively colours are sprinkled everywhere. Delicacies such as gujiya, mathri and thandai are served (with bhang in certain localities). Holi is celebrated in other regions of Asia and Caribbean countries like Guyana, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago. The festival also celebrates the love of Radha and Krishna as can be seen in Garg Samhita, a work by sage Garga and is important in Vrindavan and Mathura. Sikhs traditionally celebrate Holi (since 19th Century). Guru Gobind Singh introduced a three-day Holi festival, where martial arts are displayed. Soldiers showcase their horse riding skills, athletics, archery and military skills.

