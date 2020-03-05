His name brings joy

Bhishma’s instruction of the Vishnu Sahasranama in the Mahabharata is an invaluable gift to posterity. More than the mere number of names, one thousand or ten thousand or infinite, it is the qualitative richness inherent in each of the Lord’s Nama that has been conferring unimaginable and subtle benefits on jivatmas through the ages, pointed out Mukkur Sri Srinivasan in a discourse. From the scholarly and devoted interpretations of the import and significance of His names, it is clear that what emerges is only the tip of the iceberg. It reflects the same inability expressed by the Vedas when they attempt to explain or describe the Supreme Brahman.

It is claimed that the Namas, when chanted with devotion and sincerity, will guide the ordinary jivatma to tide over life’s problems and lead him to salvation through the path of dharma. Apart from this direct and explicit benefit, there is yet another interesting effect experienced by many devout azhwars and acharyas. They have derived unadulterated joy by listening to His names and chanting them, and by meditating on them. This experience is so much fulfilling to them that they claim this itself is sufficient and even preferable to salvation.

Tondaradipodi Azhwar states that there can be no greater enjoyment than uttering His names and experiencing His infinite greatness. He would not prefer anything else, not even a place in Indra Loka with all honours. Vedanta Desika says that this joy of listening to and talking about His greatness can never equal the bliss that is supposed to be experienced in Vaikunta. All these may sound hypothetical, but they express the truth that once one gets hooked to His greatness there is nothing else that can equal this attractiveness.