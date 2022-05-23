His inscrutable ways

The Bhagavata Purana brings to light the inscrutable power of the Supreme Lord through the narration of the war between Dhruva and the yakshas. Soon after Dhruva ascended the throne and began his righteous rule, his brother Uttama was killed by a Yaksha during a hunting expedition. Dhruva wished to avenge his death. So he waged a war on the Yakshas that caused much destruction. They retaliated with a magical battle that was too terrifying and Dhruva aimed the Narayana astra to nullify this attack, said Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

The enemy was now ruthlessly attacked and then Swayambhuva Manu appeared before Dhruva and asked him to desist from anger and destruction caused by war. He praised Dhruva for his good qualities and righteous conduct and pointed out that it is not the way of the devotees of Vishnu to engage in such slaughter of many innocent people, just to avenge the killing of his brother. The Lord is the antaratma in all beings and the entire universe functions by His Sankalpa. Time or Kala, Prakriti and the Gunas are under His control. By the power of His Yoga Maya when these get agitated, srishti, stiti and samhara take place. But the Lord transcends all these. He remains the unmoved Mover of this universe and all else in it. He is thus the cause or agent of all the happenings but He is not the agent. He is the one who brings about the end of jivatmas who are caught in the cycle of birth but He is not the killer. He is the ultimate cause of creation and destruction including all the destructive forces. He uses others as agents of destruction while He remains endless and unchanging. So Uttama was killed by the Lord in the form of Time and not the yaksha. Dhruva then gave up his anger and made peace with Kubera.