His feet — end and means

Lord Narayana’s lotus feet are the refuge for everyone. Alavandar, in his Stotra Ratna, says the Lord has placed His feet on his (Alavandar’s) head.. Kooratazhvan, in his Sundarabahu Stava, which is in praise of the deity of Thirumaliruncholai, says that the snake Kaliya was indeed fortunate, for Lord Krishna danced on his head. Only one who is blessed will be lucky enough to have the Lord’s feet touch his head. Alavandar says that the Lord’s feet are his kula dhanam and his kula daivatham, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse.

What is the difference between dhanam and kula dhanam? Dhanam is what we know as wealth or money. That, obviously, is not lasting, although we never think of its impermanence. Often in a crisis, our wealth is of no use to us. But the Lord’s feet, which Alavandar says is kula dhanam, is not to be compared with dhanam. Reaching His feet must be our only endeavour, for once we attain Sri Vaikunta, there is no repeat of the samsaric cycle. His feet are the end to be sought and the means to reach this end. And that is what Alavandar is pointing to here.

Alavandar clearly states what he is going to do; he says he is going to praise the Lord (sthoshyami). But what does stotra or praising mean? Usually, when we praise people, we exaggerate their good qualities. Or we even invent qualities they do not possess, and praise them for these imagined qualities. But in the case of the Lord, His good qualities are infinite. So the task of praising Him cannot cover all His qualities. These feet that Alavandar has set out to praise — they belong to the lotus-eyed One. In fact, His lotus eyes help identify Him as the Paramatma. This is what the Chandogya Upanishad vakhya ‘ yathA kapyAsam pundareekam evam akshinee’ asserts.