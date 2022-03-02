His eternal grace

When the Lord revealed His divine form, He claims that it is only a fraction of His infinite glories. But even whatever little portion He had revealed to Arjuna is overwhelmingly immense. At best, each one of us can contemplate on His never-ending cosmic grandeur based on this revelation. As if to give a fillip to our effort at meditation on His divine form, the Lord proclaims in the famous verse, ‘ananyas chintayanto ma-am,’ that He takes the responsibility of making the devotee’s effort successful.

Interpreters of this verse read an inbuilt formula for salvation in it, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. The Lord states, “I grant yoga and kshema to my devotees.” He describes the devotee as one who worships Him seeking nothing else, that is, one who seeks union with Him. In a broad sense, yoga is seen as spiritual enlightenment and kshema as material benefits. Our experience shows that what we gain in life in terms of worldly attainments is not permanent. But those who seek Him receive the undying reward in the form of His infinite and eternal grace.

The subtler meaning of yoga is being established in the unswerving thought of the higher with continued effort. It is not just fixing a goal. Every thought, every action should be checked and examined for its ability to take you to the goal. There is no mental fatigue since this exercise keeps one always enthusiastic until the time when enlightenment is attained. What is sought is the highest ever that can be sought, God. It is an affirmation of His supremacy. He can grant yoga, enabling the devotee to engage in successful yoga practice, which is the yoga of single minded meditation on the Lord. Further, His grace also takes full care to preserve whatever is to be gained through this yoga.