His endless Vibhuti

When reading the tenth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, every reader, along with Arjuna, is initiated into savouring the breath-taking experience of the Lord’s endless Vibhuti. It is no wonder that the spiritually conscious aspirant makes every effort to learn more about His glories and dwell on them, pointed out Swamini Satyavratananda in a discourse.

The Lord states that He is the sole source of all His Vibhuti and also that there is no limit for His Vibhutis. Whatever He has explained is only a fraction of His greatness that always remains indescribable. The entire universe with all the galaxies, the sun, moon etc., and the wonderful world of nature, beings, and so on that are subject to constant change stand testimony to His glories; but they also indicate that what is revealed is a speck of His infinitude.

This is similar to the fact that the wave in the vast ocean at best is only a very inadequate representation of what the ocean really is. While to know Him fully is impossible, it is possible to appreciate His intricacies of His creation. Whatever is manifest, animate or inanimate, movable or static, owes its existence to Him. He animates the entire universe and pervades every aspect of it. The sun, moon and the stars shine owing to His prabhava. While all things and beings are supported by Him, the special display of beauty and splendour in many aspects of creation reveals Him more than others. Is it not a great wonder that the thumb print in each one is distinct and unique and cannot be replicated? Who can fathom His greatness? None can claim that he knows God fully. Even the Vedas accept their inability when they try to describe His greatness. In fact, it is not necessary to know His greatness fully. Merely to realise Him as the only eternal truth is sufficient.