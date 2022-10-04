His effulgent feet

Alavandar, in his Stotra ratna, first offers his prayers to Nathamuni, sage Parasara and Nammazhvar, and then praises Lord Narayana. Our concerns are largely about the welfare of our dear ones. We are, in fact, obsessed with what we can do for our families. But for Alavandar, the Lord’s feet are everything — mother, father, wife, children and wealth. Sastras allow for direct praise only in certain cases. In the case of an Acharya, one can praise him to his face. In fact, one must, because he is the one who guides us to the path of moksha, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Sastras say that we must not praise our children to their faces. In the case of God Himself, direct praise is necessary. The Lord gladly accepts our praises of Him. Moreover, if Acharyas are to be praised directly, then the Lord, being the foremost of our preceptors, certainly must be praised directly. His feet shine all the more brightly, when placed on Alavandar’s head. If a lamp is lit and placed when the Sun shines, the light from the lamp will seem insignificant. But if a lamp is placed in darkness, it shines brightly. Likewise, the Lord’s feet shine all the more when placed on the head of a mortal with many flaws. Hence Alavandar says the Lord’s feet placed on his head have more effulgence than usual.

Great Acharyas and devotees refer to themselves as sinners. That is due to their humility. Periyazhvar in a pasuram says that the Lord who resides in the milky ocean has come to reside in the ocean that is Periyazhvar’s mind. Nammazhvar imagines himself to be a Gopika, unable to part from Krishna. Placing himself in the position of a Gopika, Nammazhvar begs Krishna not to leave, for His feet should be ornaments on the heads of the Gopikas.