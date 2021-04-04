His boundless grace

The Brahma Sutra, also known as the Vedanta Sutra, explains the philosophy of the Upanishads while trying to consolidate the various strands of the orthodox systems of thought. The main theme of the Brahma Sutra is to encourage man to strive for the ultimate goal of human existence, liberation from samsara, and hence the many commentaries and interpretations also deal with this extensively. Among these, the one by Srikantacharya expounds the Siva Advaita system that is the basis of Saivism and establishes the supremacy of Siva as the Highest Truth, pointed out Srimati R. Mathangi in a discourse. The acharya puts forth his arguments by drawing from the statements of the Vedas on Brahman.

For instance, Brahman is described as ‘Sarvajnan,’ one with absolute omniscience. This implies that Brahman is always aware of all the past, present and future. Nothing can exist beyond His awareness. This is far ahead and beyond the best of human reach.

Moreover, His awareness is not the result of any of the means, such as the senses, mind, intellect, etc, by which human beings assimilate knowledge. Another unique aspect of Brahman is the state of Nityatriptatvam, the state of being ever satisfied. Unlike us who chase our life’s goals and pursuits, there is nothing further to be attained by Brahman at any point of Time.

Other special attributes that are His swabhava, His very nature, are His jnana and His Shakti. There is no loss to either of these at any time and none can fathom the extent of His never ending powers. The acharya shows that by propitiating Siva and remaining devoted to Him one can win His grace and be guided to tread the path to Moksha.