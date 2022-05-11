His auspicious qualities

The Vedas, the Itihasas and the Puranas attempt to sing aloud the praises of the Supreme Lord, of His ineffable greatness. In the Gita, Arjuna is given the divine sight to enable him to witness the cosmic form of the Lord. Arjuna is overwhelmed and the Lord tells him that what has been revealed is only a very small portion of His limitless transcendence. But that the same Lord of such divine glories is also available for every ordinary jivatma who approaches Him with devotion and humility is the strong message conveyed in the hymns of the Azhwars, pointed out Sri A. K. Sundarrajan in a discourse.

In our Vaishnava sampradaya, azhwars and acharyas have shown that it is a delight to savour the Lord’s auspicious qualities such as His extraordinary Vatsalya, Saulabhya, Saushilya, etc though there is no end to His innumerable auspicious qualities. It is these qualities that bring the jivatma closer to the Lord and also give him the confidence that by seeking His feet, we can attain salvation from samsara. Andal’s Thiruppavai which is considered the essence of the Vedas is clear about the supremacy of Narayana and His sole prerogative to grant salvation to all.

In Rama avatar, Valmiki highlights many of Rama’s qualities. It is held that out of His Sankalpa, the Vedas incarnated as the Ramayana during Rama avatar. Rama is the embodiment of dharma and He represents all the praiseworthy qualities that add value to human birth. Vatsalya is a quality that is exclusive to Him. He is so kind to the erring jivatma that He underplays their faults and always wishes to help. When Vibhishana approaches Rama for help, Rama accepts his plea and protects him though he is Ravana’s brother. He blesses the simple hunter and boatman Guha and gladly accepts the pious Sabhari’s hospitality. She had waited patiently in the ashram to see Rama in person.