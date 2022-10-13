Pictorial representations of the Govardhana hill leela of Lord Krishna show Him holding the base of the hill. But Periyazhvar, while enjoying this episode of the Krishna avatara, uses the words “Madhusudan eduthu maritha malai.” This means that Krishna did not hold the hill upright, but turned it over, so that the apex of the hill faced downward, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

An umbrella is broad at the top. So, the base of the hill being on top will make it look more like an umbrella, than if it were held upright. Periyazhvar says that as the waterfalls on the hill fell on Krishna, it seemed as if they were pearl strands adorning Him. It seemed as if He were wearing a pearl studded garment. His hand served as the handle for this hill turned umbrella. Krishna wanted to teach arrogant Indra a lesson. So, He asked the people to submit their offerings to the Govardhana hill instead of to Indra. When the offerings were made to the hill, Krishna swallowed them all and said, “Govardhano asmi” — I am the Govardhana hill. When Indra caused massive rains, Krishna protected the Gopas, Gopikas and their cattle by holding the hill as an umbrella.

Parasara Bhatta said Indra caused a rain of hailstones and that was why Krishna had used a hill as an umbrella. It was best to use a huge stone to ward off the falling stones! So, a sishya asked Bhatta what Krishna would have done if Indra had just caused an enormous downpour, but no hailstones had fallen. In that case, Krishna would have held up the ocean as an umbrella, said Bhatta. The sishya asked how anyone could hold up an ocean. Bhatta replied that if Krishna could hold up a hill, He could hold up the ocean too. What is impossible for others is just child’s play to the Lord.