Heavenly Vaikunta Ekadasi

January 02, 2023 05:02 am | Updated January 01, 2023 05:28 pm IST

Devotees across the world put aside all other work and observe Vaikunta Ekadasi each year with reverence and fervour as it is the day Vishnu opens the heavenly portals, as it were, for mortals and even devas, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse. What is Ekadasi? Ekam signifies one and dasam stands for the numeral ten, totalling eleven. At an equidistant 11 days from new moon day and full moon day, the eleventh day in a month is ekadasi. Every calendar year, we have between 24 and 25 ekadasis, wherein devotees try and observe the ritual of fasting. However, the ekadasi in the month of Margazhi is extremely special as it is the day the Vaikunta vaasal (gate) is thrown open, allowing devotees uninterrupted darshan of Vishnu.

According to Padma Purana, Muran, a demon, had secured invincible powers and was harassing all the saints and devas. Unable to bear his torture, they all seek Siva’s help. However, pointing out that Muran had secured immunity even from Vishnu’s weapons of conch and chakra, He advises them to seek saranagati with Vishnu and gain His help.

Ever ready to help His devotees, Vishnu engages in solo combat with Muran and due to the demon’s boons, the battle goes on for long. Vishnu decides to take a break and seeks refuge in a cave in Badrinath to rest. However, Muran follows Vishnu and when he tries to catch Him unawares, a female form springs up and vanquishes the demon. She is none other than Ekadasi. When Vishnu blesses her, she seeks a boon — whosoever observes ekadasi virat, focuses the mind on god and observes fast, should be granted mukti. Vishnu grants her request, which is why Vaikunta Ekadasi is also known as Moksha Ekadasi.

On this day, devotees should observe smaranam (give up sleep), shravanam (listen to divine discourses) and hear namasankirtan. In many households children play the game of snakes and ladders. The snake signifies ego (if one puffs up with ego, that person will fall hard), while the ladder signifies bhakti.