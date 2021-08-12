He washes away sins

12 August 2021 21:49 IST

In his Varadaraja Stavam, Kooratazhvan gives niravadhi and niramha as qualities of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi. Niramha means absence of undesirable qualities. Nirvadhya means He has no doshas. So both niravadhi and niramha mean the same. So why did Kooratazhvan use two different words to describe the same quality? He was a great scholar, and unless the two words could be explained differently, he would not have used them, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Niravadhi means Varadaraja is blemishless. Niramha means that those who worship Him also end up blemishless. In his Meivrata Mahatmyam, Vedanta Desika records Brahma’s reaction upon seeing Lord Varadaraja. Brahma said he could no longer find his terrible sins (kadu vinaikal) the moment he saw Varadaraja. So, the moment one sees Varadaraja, one’s sins vanish. Kooratazhvan attributes to Varadaraja all qualities of the Supreme One, thus indicating that Varadaraja is Brahman.

Kooratazhvan uses the word ‘sadaa’ (always) in verse 12, while describing His qualities, and sadaa can be prefixed before every quality of His. So He is sadaa niravadhi, sadaa niramha and so on. The Supreme One is unchanging, in terms of appearance and qualities. Varadaraja too is unchanging in any respect. Those who have witnessed His festivals over the years know this. Suppose a regular visitor to the temple is unable to go to a festival one year, he can visualise the entire procession, for he knows that nothing will vary. The alankara of the deity for each day remains fixed. So, if He is on the hamsa vahana, the absent devotee knows He will be clad in white, with the crown made by His devotee Venkatadri. Decorations remain the same every year, and so here we find changelessness.

