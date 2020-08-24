He obeys His devotees

24 August 2020 22:35 IST

In Parasara Bhatta’s commentary for Vishnu Sahasranama, name 626 is vijitatma. Sankara Bhagavadpada interpreted this to mean — He who has controlled His mind. Parasara Bhatta explained this as the One who lowers Himself for the sake of those who surrender to Him, despite Himself being the wealth of Lakshmi Herself. The next name is videyatma. Sankara took this as avideyatma, and gave the meaning as One who is subordinate to none. Parasara Bhatta, on the other hand, said videyatma means One who obeys His devotees. We see the Lord doing so even in His archa form, in which He should not move. But He broke this rule to obey His bhaktha, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan, in a discourse.

When Kani Kannan was banished by the King, Thirumazhisai Azhvar sang that since Kani Kannan was leaving, he too was leaving, and that the Lord of Thiruvekha should roll up His serpent-bed and follow them. The Lord obeyed Thirumazhisai Azhvar’s order, and left! The King, realising his mistake, asked Kani Kannan to return, and Thirumazhisai Azhvar sang that since Kani Kannan was returning to Kanchi, he too was returning to Kanchi. “So, unroll your snake bed,” he said to the Lord, and the Lord at once did as He was told. Thus the name videyatma is justified. We again see this when Krishna becomes Arjuna’s charioteer. The warrior in the chariot would be seated while the chariot was being driven, and in the din in the battlefield, he would not be able to give orders. So, to indicate the direction the charioteer was to take, he would press his feet against the driver in different ways, to indicate the directions. The warrior was the one giving commands and the driver was the one who obeyed. Krishna submitted Himself to such treatment for the sake of His bhaktha Arjuna.

Advertising

Advertising