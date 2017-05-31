He guides pilgrims

Adiyars, who are realised souls and have direct vision of the Lord, have gone on long pilgrimages to various temples. They have sung soulful hymns filled with philosophical reflections on the nature of the soul, its obvious bondage with the world and the inner and permanent bondage with the Lord as well.

Tirunavukkarasar is a scholar par excellence, well-versed in the prevailing Samana faith as well as the core essence of Saivism. His life and hymns capture the journey of the soul towards the secure realm of faith in the Lord, who is ever ready to provide succour to all, pointed out Dr. Sudha Seshaiyan in a discourse.

On one occasion, Tirunavukkarasar is on his way to the temple at Tirupaincheeli on the banks of the Kaveri. Despite his age and frail health, he braves the trek to the temple. He is hungry and tired and seems to have lost his way. Whenever an Adiyar is in a difficult situation, it is to be understood that Siva is very much around to protect and bless. The Lord creates a garden and a pond and appears as a young man whose vocation is to give food packets to the weary travellers. He offers the food packets to him and asks him where he is proceeding. The Lord guides Tirunavukkarasar to the temple and disappears even as He makes His kindness explicit.

The path to liberation is arduous but bearable when Siva is always by one’s side is the message of the lives of the Adiyars.

Sacred shrines and temples are believed to be the abode of the all pervading Lord, who, out of His boundless compassion, resides in them in the tangible form of a deity to enable people to worship Him and cultivate bhakti towards Him. Hence pilgrimages have come to stay as a means to behold and commune with the Lord in person.