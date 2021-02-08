He controls our actions

08 February 2021 23:34 IST

With the Lord’s blessing in Adhikarana Saravali, Vedanta Desika explains briefly the concepts found in Ramanujacharya’s Sri Bhashyam, which in turn is a commentary on Sage Vyasa’s Brahma Sutra. He begins Adhikarana Saravali on an auspicious note, with the word ‘svasti, said Veliyanallur T.S.R. Narayanachariar, in a discourse.

Desika had a fondness for Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi, but his mangala sloka in Adhikarana Saravali is in praise of Lord Ranganatha of Srirangam. It was Ranganatha who gave Desika the title of Vedantacharya, and it was only natural, that in a work dedicated to explaining Vedanta, the mangala sloka should be in praise of Ranganatha. By authoring Adhikarana Saravali, Desika proved clearly that the title of Vedantacharya was well deserved. In any case, whether it is Ranganatha or Varadaraja, it is none other than Lord Narayana, the pati of Sri Devi. Ramanuja presented His work Vedartha Sangraha in Tirupati. In this work, he refers to the Lord as ‘seshasayee’ — the One reclining on a serpent bed. But, the Lord in Tirumala is in standing posture.

But when Ramanuja presented his Sri Bhashyam in Srirangam, he said — Brahmani Srinivase. So there really is no difference whether one speaks of Varadaraja or Srinivasa. They all refer to the Supreme One. All our actions are under His control. Nothing happens without His willing it. Desika’s works too are a result of His will. Such explanations are a matter of delight to Him. We teach a parrot to talk and when it repeats what we say, we are delighted. Likewise, He gave us the power of speech and thought and the ability to express ourselves. And when an Acharya like Desika, blessed by Him, explains Vedanta, the Lord is joyful. Desika establishes that Lord Narayana is the One who grants moksha.

