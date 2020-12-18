He controls and directs

When it was decided that a messenger should be sent by the Pandavas to Duryodhana as a last attempt to avert war, Lord Krishna volunteered to go, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Yudhishthira at once brought a chariot for Krishna, but the Lord said with rishis following Him on foot, it would be improper and disrespectful for Him to ride in a chariot. So He decided to walk. Ilango Adigal, in his Silappadikaram, describes the scene — Krishna walked to the sound of Vedic recitation, as a messenger of the Pandavas. Ilango Adigal asks of what use a tongue is if it does not sing the praises of such a One.

When news reached Hastinapura that Krishna was on His way to meet the Kauravas, discussions began on how to welcome the Lord. Duryodhana, however, was firm that Krishna should not be welcomed. In fact, Duryodhana wanted to insult Krishna. And he said that none should rise as Krishna entered. Bhishma had to go along with adamant Duryodhana, and Bhishma said that he would do whatever Duryodhana did. But when Krishna entered the court, Duryodhana was the first to rise from his seat to welcome Him. The others in the court followed suit. Later Duryodhana picked up an argument with Bhishma and others, and said they went against his wishes by honouring Krishna. Bhishma pointed out that they only followed Duryodhana.

But why did Duryodhana get up from his seat? Because, the Lord who was inside him directed him to, and that is why one of the names of the Lord in the Vishnu Sahasranama is Vasat. It means He is the controller of everything. All things go according to His will. If an enemy confronts us, and we chant the name Vasat, then the Lord who is inside our opponent will make him friendly towards us