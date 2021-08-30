He controls all

The Brahmasutra, having established that the soul alone is both the doer and enjoyer, further clarifies that this ability of action and enjoyment is dependent on Ishwara, the Supreme Brahman. The Sutra 'Parat Tu Tat Srute,' draws attention to the Srutis that affirm that everything in creation is derived from the Supreme Lord and is subject to His control, pointed out Si Mani Dravid Sastrigal in a discourse. The Upanishads state that each soul enters samsara to experience the effects of past deeds, good and bad. It is a fact that when the soul takes birth, it is endowed with the sthula and sukshma sarira. It also possesses a consciousness which expresses itself as the states of thinking, desiring, striving, etc. It is able to be the knower, enjoyer and doer.

Then it may be asked that if it is all controlled by the Lord, where is the question of individual freedom. Why then should the individual be affected by the merits and demerits of such acts? Commentators have thrown light on many interesting issues regarding the question of individual freedom vs. God's control. What the sutra points out is that it is only through the Lord's sanction and grace that the jiva is able to think, desire, act, and so on. But He remains passive and does not in any way deprive the jiva of the freedom to act, think, etc. It is for the individual soul to utilise this freedom for its own good and for salvation.

The Srutis also show that God is the sole arbiter to give the fruits of the countless deeds, good, bad and neutral, of the countless jivas in an impartial manner. This Lord is the Highest Being, is of the essence of consciousness, the ever present witness of all the activities gross and subtle in the universe without any exception by residing in each and every aspect of it.