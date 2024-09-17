Tamil literature speaks of the need to have love towards all, said Malayaman in a discourse. Thiruvalluvar asks: “Of what use is your intelligence if you do not see another person’s suffering as your own, and try to provide relief?” Thirumoolar had spiritual jnana, which he wanted to impart to the world. He says that he composed his Thirumantiram for the benefit of the world. Not content with having acquired jnana himself, he wanted everyone to have jnana. Thiruvalluvar says that the learned will want to study more, when they find that their learning brings joy to others too. Thirumoolar said that what was offered to man would reach God. So, if we offer food to the hungry, it is like offering food to God Himself. Vallalar was moved when he saw withering crops. He prayed that he should have love towards all living beings.

There were kings in Tamil Nadu, who showed their concern not just for human beings, but for all living things in unique ways. One day King Pegan saw a peacock getting drenched in the rain. He did not want the peacock to feel cold, and put his shawl around it. King Paari saw a jasmine creeper lying on the ground. He picked it up and draped it around his royal chariot. People might argue that, instead, he could have built an arch for the creeper to climb on. But that would have taken time. The king provided immediate relief to the creeper, by offering it his chariot.