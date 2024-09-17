GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Have love towards all

Published - September 17, 2024 05:19 am IST

Suganthy Krishnamachari
Suganthy Krishnamachari

Tamil literature speaks of the need to have love towards all, said Malayaman in a discourse. Thiruvalluvar asks: “Of what use is your intelligence if you do not see another person’s suffering as your own, and try to provide relief?” Thirumoolar had spiritual jnana, which he wanted to impart to the world. He says that he composed his Thirumantiram for the benefit of the world. Not content with having acquired jnana himself, he wanted everyone to have jnana. Thiruvalluvar says that the learned will want to study more, when they find that their learning brings joy to others too. Thirumoolar said that what was offered to man would reach God. So, if we offer food to the hungry, it is like offering food to God Himself. Vallalar was moved when he saw withering crops. He prayed that he should have love towards all living beings.

There were kings in Tamil Nadu, who showed their concern not just for human beings, but for all living things in unique ways. One day King Pegan saw a peacock getting drenched in the rain. He did not want the peacock to feel cold, and put his shawl around it. King Paari saw a jasmine creeper lying on the ground. He picked it up and draped it around his royal chariot. People might argue that, instead, he could have built an arch for the creeper to climb on. But that would have taken time. The king provided immediate relief to the creeper, by offering it his chariot.

Published - September 17, 2024 05:19 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.