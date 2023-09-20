September 20, 2023 05:42 am | Updated September 19, 2023 04:42 pm IST

There is a constant conflict between the inner self and the outer world (reality), leading to hurdles in leading a sinless life and walking the path of dharma. Lord Krishna said: “Those minds that are always absorbed in Me, I provide what they lack and preserve what they already possess.” One must remember this and conduct oneself accordingly, P. Swaminathan said in a discourse.

A perfect example of leading such a life is the 18th century mahaan Thayumana Mouna Guru, son of Kediliappar and Gajavalli Ammal. Named after Thayumanavar, the stately deity at the Rockfort Temple, Tiruchirappalli, who came to the rescue of a distressed woman in acute labour, young Thayumanavan was a staunch devotee, like his father, who was the royal samprati. He soon outdid his father in devotion and dharma. Impressed by him, a guru came in search of him, and the student soon became well known as the devout Thayumana Mouna guru. When the responsibility of his father’s job fell on him and, again, when he was asked to lead the life of a family man, Thayumanavan, whose mind was constantly thinking of God, also excelled in his duties.

One day, when he crushed a rare palm leaf document in the presence of the Queen and the court, everyone was shocked. Soon, the mystery was cleared: the silk sari adorning Goddess Akilandeswari at the Tiruvanaikoil temple had caught fire, but it was doused quickly by a heavensent palm leaf document. The court marvelled at Thayumanavan’s divine insight.

With his customary humility he praised Siva and asked to be relieved of courtly duties in order to spread the word of God. Among his numerous compositions is the famous ‘Ëllarum inbutru irrukka ninapadhuvey allamal verondrum ariyein’ (I know nothing beyond wishing happiness for all).

