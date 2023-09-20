HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Happiness for all

September 20, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST

There is a constant conflict between the inner self and the outer world (reality), leading to hurdles in leading a sinless life and walking the path of dharma. Lord Krishna said: “Those minds that are always absorbed in Me, I provide what they lack and preserve what they already possess.” One must remember this and conduct oneself accordingly, P. Swaminathan said in a discourse.

A perfect example of leading such a life is the 18th century mahaan Thayumana Mouna Guru, son of Kediliappar and Gajavalli Ammal. Named after Thayumanavar, the stately deity at the Rockfort Temple, Tiruchirappalli, who came to the rescue of a distressed woman in acute labour, young Thayumanavan was a staunch devotee, like his father, who was the royal samprati. He soon outdid his father in devotion and dharma. Impressed by him, a guru came in search of him, and the student soon became well known as the devout Thayumana Mouna guru. When the responsibility of his father’s job fell on him and, again, when he was asked to lead the life of a family man, Thayumanavan, whose mind was constantly thinking of God, also excelled in his duties.

One day, when he crushed a rare palm leaf document in the presence of the Queen and the court, everyone was shocked. Soon, the mystery was cleared: the silk sari adorning Goddess Akilandeswari at the Tiruvanaikoil temple had caught fire, but it was doused quickly by a heavensent palm leaf document. The court marvelled at Thayumanavan’s divine insight.

With his customary humility he praised Siva and asked to be relieved of courtly duties in order to spread the word of God. Among his numerous compositions is the famous ‘Ëllarum inbutru irrukka ninapadhuvey allamal verondrum ariyein’ (I know nothing beyond wishing happiness for all).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.