Hanuman the nonpareil

May 09, 2023

It is often believed that praying to Hanuman will help one achieve one’s goals, as he is the only one who can help overcome hurdles. Throughout the Ramayana he exemplifies valour, conduct, integrity, complete focus and is impervious to temptation. Reposing total faith in Rama, he obeys his peers and seniors alike with unquestioning loyalty and yet, when needed, brings to the table the characteristics of a top notch diplomat. Above all, his inner strength far outstrips his physical stamina, which helps him complete any given task without much ado, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

Tasked with crossing the ocean to Lanka (100 yojanas), and return, he is asked by Jambhavan if he is up to the task, Angada having confessed that he cannot do the return trip. Hanuman is so focused on his journey that when Mainaka mountain invites him to rest on her, saying all Ikshvaku clan have broken journey on many occasions and rested on her, he refuses. Most of us, when tasked with something always welcome a coffee break, but Hanuman, focused on the task, says, ”I will rest on my return journey.”

Faith in Rama is his hallmark. When Sita asks him, in Ashoka Vana, “How did you cross the ocean, I was petrified when I saw it from the Vimana,” Hanuman replies, “Everyone chants Rama namam to cross the ocean of life and death. I did the same to cross the ocean.” Also, he is someone who can think on his feet. When Jambhavan asks him to fetch certain herbs from the Sanjeevi mountain, Hanuman, having forgotten the list of herbs to pick, carries the entire mountain to the battlefield. When the unconscious Lakshmana is revived, Jambhavan asks him to replace the mountain immediately as ‘others might need it’ and Hanuman complies.

On the last day of war, Ravana throws his spear, gifted by Mandodari’s father, at Vibhishana, since he is extremely angry at his crossing over to the enemy camp. Sugreeva, who notices it immediately steps into the line of the spear as Vibhishana had surrendered to Rama and the weapon should not hit such a refugee. However, Lakshmana steps ahead of him, since Rama had offered saranagati to Sugreeva as well. Hanuman once again heads to the Sanjeevi mountain. While Kamban says this time Hanuman brings the correct herbs, Valmiki says he brought the entire mountain this time as well. And returned it again.

