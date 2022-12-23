Hanuman, Rama’s prime devotee

December 23, 2022 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST

Hanuman is one of the most powerful forces among the faithful to this day. His tejas, power, wisdom, ability to think on his feet, an analytical mind, weighing the pros and cons of a solution to a problem before taking a step forward, Hanuman is the embodiment of belief in the all pervasive Lord Rama, said Dhamal Perundevi in a lecture. He remains a chiranjeevi on earth, through the blessings of Rama and Sita.

When He first comes across Hanuman in Kishkinda, Rama tells Lakshmana that only someone who is well versed in the four Vedas can articulate so well. In Narayaneeyam, Narayan Bhattadri says that while the search party for Sita sets off in different directions, Rama calls Hanuman aside and entrusts His ring with him as He is aware that only Hanuman can succeed in the mission. Not only does he present Rama’s ring to Sita, but he also brings her choodamani (ornamental headpiece) to Rama. As both Rama and Sita caress the ornaments, Hanuman is conducting an atma vivah, as it were. Hanuman attains the stature of an Acharya through this successful mission. This particular act of Hanuman’s is the essence of sarangati sastra.

Interestingly, when Valmiki finished composing the Ramayana, and named the particular canto as Hanumath Kandam, Hanuman in all humbleness objects, saying he deserved no such elevation. Valmiki then pacifies him saying he would name it as Sundara Kandam. Hanuman happily agrees, saying, no one will associate me with ‘sundara’. Valmiki informs him that Sundara was one of his names as given by his mother, a secret unknown to Hanuman himself.

When Rama says His mission on earth is complete and it is time to return to Vaikunta, Hanuman demurs. “You have embraced me at the end of Sundara Kanda. I cannot shed my mortal coil, because when you embraced, both you and Sita entered my heart. Allow me to stay on and spread the word of Rama namam,” he says. Rama blesses him.