Hanuman: from dasya to hero

April 28, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST

Why is Hanuman celebrated and revered by people of all age groups and regions? He makes an entry in the Ramayana somewhere in the middle of the proceedings. Yet, by the end of all the happenings of epic proportion, Hanuman grows in stature, even larger than Rama: this kind of real Viswarooppam is unparalleled and there are many lessons to be learnt from a reading of Hanuman, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

Once, S.S. Vasan and Kalki Krishnamurthy travelled to Srirangapatna and visited Tipu Sultan’s samadhi. Kalki is said to have been so moved by the workmanship that he said, “Poor Tipu. It is such a fabulous work and he isn’t lucky enough to see it himself.” This is an echo of Kamban’s portrayal of Hanuman’s feelings. When he reaches Ashoka Vana in search of Sita, Hanuman reduces himself to the size of an ordinary monkey in order to not frighten Sita. As he sits on a branch to observe Sita, he is immediately moved. Kamban says, “My eyes are blessed to behold her grace, but poor Rama isn’t. He is not here to see her like this.”

Good at reading minds, Hanuman is the best diplomat ever. When he returns to Rama from mission Lanka, he finds Rama and Sugreeva sitting and facing south — the scouts from other directions have all returned empty handed. Without articulating anything, Hanuman turns southwards, lifts his arms above his head and prays. Immediately Rama realises two things, says Kamban, One, Sita is in Lanka and two she is safe and unmolested by Ravana. His relationship with Rama starts as a dasya and progresses to one of companion and of family. When he brings the Sanjeevini mountain for the unconscious Lakshmana to regain his senses, Rama rushes to Hanuman and says, ‘We are your sons now. Until this moment we were sons of a king, but you have revived Lakshmana and given life to all of us.” After Rama Pattabhishekam, when everyone leaves, Rama descends from the throne, approaches Hanuman and asks him for a hug. In our culture, only elders embrace youngsters; but here it is role reversal: Hanuman has grown larger than Rama.