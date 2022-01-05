Hallmarks of bhakti

05 January 2022 22:54 IST

Bhakti is derived from the root ‘Bhaj,’ and primarily manifests as adoration, and loving, selfless service to God. What is the reason for bhakti? Krishna states that many pray to Him for various reasons. Some may seek His help to fulfil their desires and ambitions in life. Or some others want relief from the distress and dangers they have to face in life. He grants the wishes of all those who seek Him since they are His devotees, though each one’s purpose of bhakti may differ. He knows that in due course, people will develop faith in God and gradually also realise the value of the highest Purushartha liberation and seek His feet for this purpose.

In a discourse, Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar drew attention to how the Narayaneeyam showcases the instances of many devout souls whose bhakti has no motive, not even salvation, and who only wish to remain in selfless devotional service to the Lord at all times. The composer Narayana Bhattatiri is a poet and philosopher who rightly points out that Brahman, who is difficult to attain, is available in the form of the deity in the temple in Guruvayur and can be experienced and realised by all. At the outset he hails the deity as the embodiment of the highest truth and reality. He states that humanity is fortunate to experience such a manifestation of Divinity that even the Upanishads struggle to describe for want of suitable comparisons.

The fact that sugar is sweet is accepted but how is one to describe sweetness? It is for each one to get into the spiritual experience of devotion that establishes a rapport with God. Bhakti is a means to know God but once it takes root, the single-minded aim to serve God alone dominates. There is no other motive or expectation other than selfless service since such a devotee does not care for even mukti.

