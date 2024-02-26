Guru Ravidas, seer, social reformer

February 26, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

Unwavering faith in the Lord and a staunch commitment to uplifting the lot of fellow human beings is the hallmark of Guru Ravidas. The most significant aspect as we commemorate Ravidas Jayanti is his contemporary relevance, said Prof. Kumool Abbi in a lecture. He visualised an ideal society of Begampura where no sorrow, discrimination, differences and oppression exist.

A 15-16th century Bhakti poet, Guru Ravidas is regarded as a contemporary of Kabir and is believed to have met Guru Nanak. Ravidas firmly and steadfastly stood up for the marginalised and the oppressed and fought superstition and ritualism. Born in a family of leather tanners, a profession he nobly practiced and considered his keerat (vocation), his thoughts, poetry and everyday life reflected the constant struggle to bring about an equitable society by stirring the consciousness of the masses.

He was consumed by the love of the divine. He says, “meri preet Gobind sio ji na ghatah, main mol mehngi lai jia satah (my love for the Lord of the universe does not decrease, I paid for it dearly in exchange for my soul). Forty-one shabads of Ravidas bani have been included in the Guru Granth Sahib. Similarly, the Panchvani texts of the Dadupanthi tradition have incorporated some of Guru Ravidas’ teachings. His works contain the common thread of an unflinching devotion to God who is projected in an abstract form as Nirguna (without attributes). It is believed that Meera Bai, Queen Jhallan Bai of Chittorgarh and Raja Nagar Mel of Benares (Varanasi) were his devotees. His teaching and bani continue to resonate with devotees today, not only in Punjab but also Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and all over the world. His birthplace of Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi is a very important site of pilgrimage for all.