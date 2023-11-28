Guru Nanak’s guiding path

November 28, 2023 03:59 am | Updated November 27, 2023 05:01 pm IST

In the contemporary world torn by strife, uncertainty, wars, violence and fragmentation, many people seem broken and weary, with life’s meaning and purpose seemingly lost. In this milieu, the call for unity, tolerance and equality, given by Guru Nanak, the first guru of the Sikhs, whose anniversary is on November 27, is significant, Professor Kumool Abbi said in a lecture.

Born in 1469 in Nankhana Sahib, after his divine revelation, Guru Nanak composed Japuji Sahib where he teaches about the one creator (Ek), the true name (satnaam), the doer (katapurakh), the fearless (nirbhau), and the one without enemies (nirvair). Guru Nanak’s central teaching is that of naamsimran or reciting the Lord’s name.

Guru Nanak’s bani includes the Japuji Sahib, Asa di Vaar, Sidh Goshti, and almost 900 shabads, which are a part of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The central teaching of his sonorous bani reflects a delight and a joy in being able to yearn for the Lord, to love Him with one’s heart and soul, and strive to have union with him, revitalising the soul. Guru Nanak gives the concept of hukam or surrendering to the Lord, to help man find solace and harmonise himself with the will of the Absolute. His bani mitigates suffering, desire, and vices, and reassures and proclaims that just as he has attained the Lord, so shall everyone. His message is that God is for everyone and everyone has the divine ability to attain Him simply by thinking of Him, chanting His name, living an honest, vice-free life. He also introduces the concept of karma, the autonomy of a person to choose his actions, and bear the consequences thereof.

